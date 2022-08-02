Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Assam PAT 2022 result at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will announce the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2. The Assam PAT result 2022 will be announced today at 4 PM, candidates can download scorecard on the website- dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT result 2022 will be available on the official website- dte.assam.gov.in, once announced. To download Assam PAT 2022 scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Assam PAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link.

Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth

The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Assam PAT exam was held on July 24 in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.