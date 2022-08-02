  • Home
Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Assam PAT 2022 Result will be announced today at 4 PM, candidates can download scorecard on the website- dte.assam.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 11:24 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will announce the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2. The Assam PAT result 2022 will be announced today at 4 PM, candidates can download scorecard on the website- dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT result 2022 will be available on the official website- dte.assam.gov.in, once announced. To download Assam PAT 2022 scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Assam PAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link.
  • Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth
  • The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Assam PAT exam was held on July 24 in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.

