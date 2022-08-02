  • Home
Assam PAT 2022 Result: Candidates who appeared for the PAT 2022 exam on July 24 can now check their results on the official website -- dte.assam.gov.in by using their PAT roll numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 4:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result. Candidates who appeared for the PAT 2022 exam on July 24 can now check their results on the official website -- dte.assam.gov.in by using their PAT roll numbers and dates of birth. Candidates have been asked to complete their selection of institutes and branches and upload the required documents by August 4.

“The result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT-2022) has been declared. Check your result using your PAT Roll No and Date of Birth,” a statement on the official website said.
ASSAM PAT Result 2022 Direct LINK

“All the candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) - 2022 on July 24, 2022, are urged to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload all the required documents to the portal within 4th August 11:59 PM,” it added.

Assam PAT is a state level entrance exam for the candidates seeking admission in polytechnic diploma courses in Assam. Assam PAT is open to students who have cleared Class 10 with Mathematics and Science as subjects in Class 10.

PAT 2022 question paper comprised multiple choice questions (MCQs) on Mathematics and Science. PAT 2022 was held for a total of 100 marks.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test
