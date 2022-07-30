Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check

Check details on Assam PAT result 2022

Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will announce the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 result on Tuesday, August 2. Confirming the Assam PAT result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the results of PAT 2022 will be declared on August 2 at 4 PM. "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm," Mr Pegu tweeted.

#ImportantAnnouncement 👇🏽

The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2.



It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/GgREUwSe4e — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2022

Once declared, the Assam PAT results will be available on the official website of DTE-- dte.assam.gov.in. To access the Assam polytechnic exam result, the candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Assam PAT 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link. Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

DTE conducted Assam PAT entrance exam on July 24. The exam was held in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.