  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check

Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check

Assam PAT 2022 Result: Confirming the Assam PAT result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the results of PAT 2022 will be declared on August 2 at 4 PM.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 8:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022: PAT Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility, Other details
Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) Dates Rescheduled; Details Here
Assam PAT 2021: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced On Official Website
DTE Assam PAT 2020: Polytechnic Admission Test Results Released; Direct Link
Assam PAT 2020 Scheduled On October 3; Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
Check details on Assam PAT result 2022

Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will announce the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 result on Tuesday, August 2. Confirming the Assam PAT result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the results of PAT 2022 will be declared on August 2 at 4 PM. "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm," Mr Pegu tweeted.

ALSO READ | Karnataka KCET 2022 Result Declared

Once declared, the Assam PAT results will be available on the official website of DTE-- dte.assam.gov.in. To access the Assam polytechnic exam result, the candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

ALSO READ | JIPMAT 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Assam PAT 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link.
  3. Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth
  4. The Assam PAT result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

DTE conducted Assam PAT entrance exam on July 24. The exam was held in pen-paper mode for admission in diploma engineering courses in the polytechnic colleges of Assam.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Polytechnic Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply
TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................