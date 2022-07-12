Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam PAT 2022 admit card out

Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the admit card for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022. The Assam PAT admit card 2022 is available on the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in. The candidates can download the PAT 2022 hall ticket by using their application number and date of birth. Applicants appearing for the Assam PAT exam must carry their admit card along with one valid photo proof.

The Assam PAT hall ticket 2022 comprises details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines.

The Assam Polytechnic entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 24. After downloading the admit card of Assam PAT 2022, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned in it. If any discrepancies are found, the aspirants must contact the exam authority and get the errors in the PAT 2022 admit card rectified.

Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download