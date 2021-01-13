Assam PAT 2021: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced On Official Website

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the dates for Assam Polytechnic 2021 exams also called as Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) on its official website dte.assam.gov.in. As per the official notification the PAT 2021 exams will be held in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021. The PAT 2021 registration window will be opened from May 20 to June 30, 2021. Candidates interested in taking admissions into diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions can apply for the entrance test.

PAT Assam 2021 entrance exam

DTE will conduct this annual exam in pen-and-paper format at the designated examination halls. The exam centres will be mentioned on the PAT 2021 admit cards which will be issued after the end of registration process.

PAT 2021 question paper comprises both objective and subjective parts. The objective part consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on english language and grammar, general knowledge, and technical aptitude in Maths and Science. The subjective part would have long-answer questions based on the technical course. In total there will be 100 questions. Each question will be scored for 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

It will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.

Assam polytechnic exam syllabus

Based on the previous PAT entrance exams, it is based on the Class 10 syllabus of Science and Mathematics.

Few Mathematics topics that have been included previously are Arithmetic Progression, Statistics, Calculus, Probability, Reasoning, Sets, Trigonometry, Continuity and Differentiation and Geometry.

The Science section includes topics from all three streams- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

PAT Assam preparation books

There are some books recommended for preparation of Assam PAT exam 2021-

Applied Mathematics for Polytechnic by HK Dass

Diploma in Engineering - Polytechnic Entrance Examination by Dr MS Ansari

PAT Polytechnic Solved Papers

The candidates have been advised of the eligibility criteria, and admission procedure before applying for the entrance exam. They must also note the list of documents required to apply for PAT 2021 and other COVID-19 related norms that might be applied during the examination.

PAT 2021 preparation tips