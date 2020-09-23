Assam PAT 2020 Scheduled On October 3; Admit Card To Be Released Soon

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the revised dates of Assam PAT 2020 exam. According to the notification, Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 will be held on October 03, 2020. The Assam PAT 2020 will be held in the forenoon session from 10 am to 12 noon across various centres in the city.

The Assam PAT 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 9, however, owning to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was cancelled and rescheduled.

Assam PAT 2020 admit cards will be issued soon. The authorities have said the same in the notification released. Candidates are advised to check the official portals regularly. The Assam PAT admit card will be accessible to the candidates from the official website and candidates can download the Assam PAT admit card using the application number and date of birth.

The Assam PAT 2020 registration process had begun on March 1, 2020. The last date of submission of application form was June 10, 2020. Applicants could fill the application form from the official website- dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the class 10 in Science stream were eligible to fill the Application Form.

Candidates could pay the application fee online via net banking/credit card/debit card or the could also opt for an offline mode- challan and SBI direct bank payment.

Through the Assam PAT 2020 exam, the candidate can get admission to the Polytechnic Diploma courses in various Polytechnic Institutes in Assam.