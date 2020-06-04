Assam PAT 2020: Application Dates Extended Till June 10

Knockout JEE Main July 2020
An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.
The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has extended the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 application date till June 10. Earlier, the directorate had announced that applications should be submitted till April 25 and exams were supposed to be held on May 10. The exam dates were scheduled to be held on May 10. Later, the directorate extended the PAT 2020 application date to May 10. The application form was released on March 1 but the date of issue of admit cards and exam dates are still to be announced. The steps to register for Assam PAT 2020 are given below. Once the candidate completes the registration process, they can check their status any time using the Applicant Login area.
Here are the steps to register for Assam PAT 2020