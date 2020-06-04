Assam PAT 2020: Application Dates Extended Till June 10

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam PAT exam 2020 application dates extended

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has extended the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 application date till June 10. Earlier, the directorate had announced that applications should be submitted till April 25 and exams were supposed to be held on May 10. The exam dates were scheduled to be held on May 10. Later, the directorate extended the PAT 2020 application date to May 10. The application form was released on March 1 but the date of issue of admit cards and exam dates are still to be announced. The steps to register for Assam PAT 2020 are given below. Once the candidate completes the registration process, they can check their status any time using the Applicant Login area.

Here are the steps to register for Assam PAT 2020

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education

Click on "Click here to Apply".

Fill up the Application form

Upload photograph and scanned signature

Click submit to save the application form.

Once the Application form is saved, a unique application number will be generated for you which will be active throughout your admission process.

The next step of the application process will take you to the payment portal.

Select Payment Category "PAT - 2020"

Enter required details including name, application number, birth date, centre of examination, category, contact number, whether differently abled, community.

Select either offline or online payment

Pay and save the receipt for future reference. Status of payment will be updated in the application form within seven days.