Assam To Open All Educational Institutions From January 1; Detailed SOPs Soon

Assam School Reopening: The Assam Government will reopen the schools and other educational institutions from the elementary level to the university level from January 1, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 5:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Assam Government will reopen the schools and other educational institutions from elementary level to the university level from January 1, 2021. The classes from Nursery to primary level will start on January 1 in a staggered formula, but the attendance will not be counted and online classes will continue to remain in place. The schools were shut in mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Assam Government, however, has not released any guidelines on the reopening of schools from January 1. While announcing the decision to reopen Nursery schools from January 1, Minister of Education Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said: “Detailed SOPs regarding reopening of nursery schools will be released soon by the state’s Education Department.”

Assam Government’s decision to reopen schools for the elementary level will be subject to certain conditions -- if COVID cases decline and parents have no objection to send their children to the schools, Mr Sarma earlier said.

“We have decided to reopen our hostel for the final year students of colleges and this includes residential schools. From January 1, we will try to reopen our school classes from nursery to class 5. So, elementary schools will open up if there is no spike in the COVID cases. Already in Assam schools and colleges are functional with COVID-19 norms barring elementary schools,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told NDTV earlier.

