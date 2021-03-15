Assam Olympiad Rescheduled; Exam On April 11

NTA Reschedules Assam Olympiad; Now Will Be Held On April 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled Assam Olympiad in view of elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the last week of March 2021. Assam Olympiad is a state-level exam to be held in Mathematics and Science for students of Class 6 to Class 12. The Assam Olympiad will now be held on April 11. For the students of Class 6 to Class 9, Assam Olympiad will be conducted in the morning session between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, and for students of Class 10 to Class 12, the exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Assam Olympiad was earlier scheduled to be held on March 21.

An NTA statement said: “In view of elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the last week of March 2021, it has been decided to reschedule the Assam Olympiad 2021 exam.”

Assam Olympiad: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in offline paper and pen based mode. Candidates will be required to mark the answers on OMR answer sheets. The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam will be three hours.

The question paper will be in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and English. The question paper will be in English and the language opted by the candidate.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version will be considered as final and the decision of NTA will be final in this regard.

The syllabus of the examination will be the same as applicable to the class in which the candidates are studying, as per the Assam Higher Secondary Council and Elementary Education.