NTA has released Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of Assam Olympiad 2021 on its official website-- ao.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official site using their application form number and date of birth. However, only those who had registered for Assam Olympiad 2021 will be able to download the hall ticket.

The exam from Class 6 to Class 12 will be held on April 11 in double shifts in pen and paper mode. For the students of Classes 6 to 9, the exam will be conducted in the morning shift between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, and for the students of Classes 10 to 12, the exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam Olympiad 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ao.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads: ‘Download Admit Card (Click here)’

Step 3. A new page will open. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. The Assam Olympiad hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a copy of it in good condition for future reference.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at ao@nta.ac.in,” NTA has said.