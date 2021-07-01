Assam Olympiad 2021 Result Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Assam Olympiad 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 9:42 am IST

Assam Olympiad 2021 Result Announced
NTA releases Assam Olympiad 2021 result
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Assam Olympiad 2021. NTA conducted the Assam Olympiad 2021 in Maths and Science, in Paper-Pen based Mode, on April 11, 2021, at 140 exam centres across 130 cities in Assam, on behalf of Axom Sarbha Siksha Abhiyan Mission (ASSAM). Results of the exam are available at ao.nta.ac.in. Candidates can log in to the site using their application number and date of birth and view their score card, download and print them.

The Olympiad was held for the students studying in Class 6 to Class 8 in the government schools located in Assam.

The exam was held in four languages, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo and English.

The paper was objective type with Multiple Choice Questions. Candidates were required to answer the questions on OMR answer sheets.

Post exam, questions, answer keys, OMR answer sheets and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website and challenges were invited from the candidates.

Challenges received were verified by experts and the verified finalised answer keys were used for result processing.

National Testing Agency (NTA)
