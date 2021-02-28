Assam Olympiad 2021 Registration Ends Today

Registration for Assam Olympiad 2021 will end today, February 28. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the state-level exam on March 21 at 145 test centres across the state. Eligible candidates can apply at ao.nta.ac.in.

Previously, the last date to register for Assam Olympiad 2021 was February 25. After the end of the registration process, NTA will start the application form correction window.

The application form correction facility will be available from March 1 to 3, 2021.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their exam forms during the correction window.

They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading, NTA said.

How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ao.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab. Register by providing the required information.

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload required documents in specified format.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download the application form and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates studying in Classes 6 to 12 at government schools in Assam are eligible to appear in the exam. Question papers will be separate for each class.

The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. Candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR answer sheets.

The paper will have two sections – Science and Maths. Each section will have 30 questions carrying two marks each.

For Classes 11 and 12, the Science section will have three subsections – Physics, Chemistry and Biology – of 10 questions each.

Question papers will be in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and English.