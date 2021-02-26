Assam Olympiad 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 28

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Assam Olympiad 2021. Interested candidates can now register on the official website at ao.nta.ac.in till February 28, 2021. NTA will conduct the state-level examination on March 21 at 145 centres across the state.

“With a view to enable larger participation by candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of exam application forms of Assam Olympiad 2021 examination to 28.02.2021,” read the notification.

The registration for Assam Olympiad 2021 is free of cost. Candidates will not be required to pay any exam fee.

NTA will open the application correction window on March 1 and the candidates will be allowed to make changes till March 3, 2021. Candidates will be able to make changes in the details submitted by them through the correction window at ao.nta.ac.in.

“Candidates will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” NTA said.

For any clarification, applicants can contact the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at ao@nta.ac.in.

The Olympiad is to be conducted in Mathematics and Science for Class 6 to Class 12 across various government schools in the state of Assam.

The admit card of Assam Olympiad 2021 will be made available on the NTA’s official portal from March 5 onwards.

Assam Olympiad 2021: How To Register

Applicants can follow these steps to register online:

Step 1: Visit the official website- ao.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ tab. Register using your own email ID and mobile number or that of your parents, and keep a note of system generated application number.

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of: (i) a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb – 200Kb) either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against white background; (ii) candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb); (iii) PwD certificate (file size 50 kb-300 kb).

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download the Assam Olympiad 2021 application form and take its printout for future reference.