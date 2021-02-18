Assam Olympiad 2021 To Be Held On March 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the state-level examination ‘Assam Olympiad’ on March 21, 2021, at 145 centres across the state. The registration process for the examination began on February 16, 2021. The last date to submit the online application form is February 25, 2021. The Olympiad is to be held in Mathematics and Science for Class 6 to Class 12 across various government schools in the state of Assam. All those students who wish to appear for the examination can register themselves on the official website- ao.nta.ac.in.

NTA will open the application correction window on February 26 and the students will be allowed to make changes till February 28, 2021. The admit card of Assam Olympiad 2021 will be made available on the NTA’s official portal from March 5 onwards.

The registration for Assam Olympiad 2021 is free of cost. Candidates will not be required to pay any exam fee.

Steps To Register Online:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register online:

Step 1: Visit the official website- ao.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab. Register using your own email ID and mobile number or that of your parents, and note down the system generated application number.

Step 3: Fill the application form. The candidate will have the option of choosing four cities for the examination.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of: (i) a recent photograph (in jpg/ jpeg file, size 10Kb – 200Kb) either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against white background; (ii) candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb); (iii) PwD certificate (file size 50 kb-300 kb).

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download the Assam Olympiad 2021 application form and take its printout for future reference.

The confirmation page of the online application form would be generated only after successful uploading of the photograph and the signature.

Exam Pattern And Eligibility:

The examination will be held for students studying in Classes 6 to 12 in a paper and pen mode. Candidates will be required to mark their answers on the OMR answer sheets. The paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions and the duration of the exam will be three hours.

A candidate will have to appear in the exam in respect of the class in which he/she is currently studying. There is no age limit for appearing in the exam. Candidate’s date of birth as per school records will be the authentic proof that will be accepted.

The question paper will be in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and English. Candidates will be given bilingual question papers i.e. the question paper will be in English and the language opted by the candidate.

The option of the medium of a question paper should be carefully chosen by the candidate while filling the application form. The option once exercised will not be changed later.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA will be final in this regard.

The syllabus of the examination will be the same as applicable to the class in which the candidates are studying, as per the Assam Higher Secondary Council and Elementary Education.

About Assam Olympiad 2021

Every year, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam, proposes to conduct Maths and Science Olympiad for students studying in Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the responsibility to conduct the Assam Olympiad examination.

“The Assam Olympiad is aimed at bringing the most talented secondary and higher secondary students of Govt. schools of Assam together in a friendly competition of the highest level. The Assam Olympiad provide a stimulus to begin a career in science or mathematics, to undertake a lifelong journey into the realms of exciting intellectual challenges,” the official statement said.