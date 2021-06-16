Assam Olympiad 2021 Answer Key, Answer Sheets Released

Assam Olympiad answer key released at ao.nta.ac.in (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of Assam Olympiad 2021. The NTA has also released questions, recorded responses and OMR answer sheets of candidates on the official website, ao.nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted on April 11.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it free of cost up to June 16, the agency said.

The NTA will verify candidates' responses. If objections are found to be valid, those will be corrected in the final version of the answer key.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the verified Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA said.

“Students can also challenge their recorded responses. “In case candidates want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so free of cost...upto 16.06.2021. Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data, if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to individual candidates,” the NTA said.

