Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Oil College Nursing Admission Test To Be Held Offline

Admission Test for BSc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery Course (GNM) at Assam Oil College /School of Nursing, Digboi, will be held as an offline, OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) based exam. Earlier, the authorities said that the exam will be held online.

The written test will be held at Digboi, Tinsukia, Assam, on December 16. Time and exact venue of the written test will be mentioned in the call letter.

The list of candidates eligible to appear for the written test will be displayed on the IOCL website, www.iocl.com on December 14. The authorities will send call letters to the registered candidates via email

“Candidates are requested to download their call letter and paste recent passport size photograph in the call letter. Further, candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the call letter with them for future reference,” an official statement said.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only on production of call letters. Candidates will be required to submit their call letters, along with a copy of their ID proof -- PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, etc. -- at the time of the written test.

To fill OMR sheets, candidates will have to use blue or black ballpoint pen only. Candidates will not be allowed to bring calculators, notebooks, mobile phones, whiteners, etc. into the examination hall.

List of selected candidates will be announced by December 19 at IOCL (AOD), Digboi. Selected candidates will have to upload and on the official website -- iocl.com.

Read the official notification