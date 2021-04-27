Assam Government Orders To Close Schools, Colleges In Districts With Over 300 COVID Cases

  • Home
The Assam Government has allowed the closure of all educational institutions from pre-primary to university level till May 11 in districts with over 300 COVID-19 cases.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 3:47 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Assam Government has allowed the closure of all educational institutions from pre-primary to university level till May 11 in districts with over 300 COVID-19 cases. All government and non-government institutions in Assam including hostels and coaching institutes will remain shut till May 11. However, online mode of education will continue to keep the teaching and learning process in momentum.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his social media handle said: "DCs and Chairman, DDMA are authorised to close down all educational institutions (govt and non govt) from pre-primary to university levels along with hostels & coaching institutions for 15 days, as and when cumulative COVID19 cases in last 10 days exceed 300."

Earlier, the Assam Government had issued COVID-19 guidelines according to which all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities must provide quality virtual education and function with 50 per cent attendance.

Last night, the Education Minister had announced that all educational institutions and hostels in the Kamrup Metro district will remain closed for 15 days and also added that other districts should follow this direction if the number of active COVID cases reach a threshold that requires such measures.

