  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

DME Assam has released the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 schedule.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 3:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality
Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know Which AIIMS Have Over 100 MBBS Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Cut-Offs For Uttar Pradesh Government Medical Colleges From Last Year
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
Assam NEET UG counselling 2022 dates out at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has released the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 schedule. The DME Assam will conduct the NEET UG counselling in the line with the MCC's schedule for state counselling. The Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling process will be held between October 17 and October 28, 2022. The DME) Assam will conduct the counselling process for providing admission to candidates in various undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The candidates can register for the Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 17, onwards. The last date of joining at the allotted institute under the round 1 seat allotment result is November 4, 2022. The Assam NEET UG counselling for the second phase will be held between November 7 and 18, 2022.

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
Assam NEET UG round 1 counsellingOctober 17 to 28, 2022
Last date of joiningNovember 4, 2022
Round 2 counsellingNovember 7 to 18, 2022
Last date of joiningNovember 21, 2022
Mop up round counsellingDecember 6 to 12, 2022
Last date of joiningDecember 16, 2022
Commencement of academic session 2022-23 for UG coursesDecember 20, 2022

Also Read|| NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Medical Colleges, Website

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Guwahatiwww.gmchassam.gov.in
Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarhwww.assammedicalcollege.in
Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Silcharwww.smcassam.gov.in
Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jorhatwww.jorhatmedicalcollege.in
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpetawww.faamcassam.co.in
Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Tezpurwww.tmcassam.org
Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah To Launch Hindi Syllabus Of Medical Education In Bhopal On October 16
Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah To Launch Hindi Syllabus Of Medical Education In Bhopal On October 16
CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply Till October 12
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams
IGNOU Announces Tentative Datesheet Of December 2022 TEE Exams
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................