Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

Assam NEET UG counselling 2022 dates out at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has released the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 schedule. The DME Assam will conduct the NEET UG counselling in the line with the MCC's schedule for state counselling. The Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling process will be held between October 17 and October 28, 2022. The DME) Assam will conduct the counselling process for providing admission to candidates in various undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing.

The candidates can register for the Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling from October 17, onwards. The last date of joining at the allotted institute under the round 1 seat allotment result is November 4, 2022. The Assam NEET UG counselling for the second phase will be held between November 7 and 18, 2022.

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Assam NEET UG round 1 counselling October 17 to 28, 2022 Last date of joining November 4, 2022 Round 2 counselling November 7 to 18, 2022 Last date of joining November 21, 2022 Mop up round counselling December 6 to 12, 2022 Last date of joining December 16, 2022 Commencement of academic session 2022-23 for UG courses December 20, 2022

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Medical Colleges, Website