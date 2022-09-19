Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Details Here

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has started the counselling registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 today, September 19. The candidates who have appeared in the NEET PG 2022 examination and meets the NEET PG 2022 cut-offs are eligible to appear for the counselling process. The Assam NEET PG counselling is for admission to 50 per cent post postgraduate seats in Government Medical colleges of Assam and BBCI Guwahati under Assam state quota.

The candidates can register online for Assam NEET 2022 counselling through the official website – dme.assam.gov.in. Eligible candidates can register for NEET PG counselling from September 19 to 23, 2022. Candidates will need their name, date of birth, NEET PG roll number, application number and security pin to register for the counselling process. The online choice filling will be held from September 25 to 30, 2022. A total of 652 Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Surgery (MS)/PG Diploma seats are available in the medical colleges of Assam.

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration September 19 to 23, 2022 Online choice filling September 25 to 30, 2022 (5 pm) Online choice locking September 30, 2022 (4 pm to 11: 55 pm) Processing of seat allotment October 1 to 5, 2022 Round one seat allotment result October 6, 2022 Reporting/ joining date for round one October 7 to 8, 2022

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling Fee

The counselling registration fee for candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 1,000. While candidates belonging reserved categories will have to pay Rs 500 as registration fee.

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Go to dme.assam.gov.in/latest Click on the PG counselling registration tab Enter the required information and register Now re-login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

