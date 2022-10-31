Assam NEET PG 2022 Round Two Selection List Out, Check At Dme.assam.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET PG 2022 round two allotment list at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Guwahati has released the round two selection list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022). Candidates can check and download the state NEET PG 2022 allotment list on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in.

A total of 545 candidates got qualified for the second round of PG counselling 2022. The candidates shortlisted in round two have to report to their college till November 2, the NEET PG 2022 admission process will commence from November 1. ALSO READ | MCC Issues NEET PG 2022 Revised State Counselling Schedule

Assam NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Round Two Selection List At Dme.assam.gov.in

Visit the official website- dme.assam.gov.in Click on round two selection list link Enter log-in credentials- application number, password NEET PG 2022 round two selection list will appear on screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the MCC has released the revised NEET PG 2022 state counselling schedule. As per the MCC revised counselling schedule, the candidates need to report at college till November 2. The mop up round session will be held from November 9 to 14, the last date of joining is November 17. The last date to report at college is November 25.

The Assam NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held for admission to 652 Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Surgery (MS)/PG Diploma seats in the medical colleges of the state.