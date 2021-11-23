Assam NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS, BDS Merit List Out, Direct Link Here

Assam NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses released

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Assam has released the NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses today, November 23. Candidates can check the Assam NEET UG merit list PDF on the official website-- dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET UG rank list is based on the marks scored by the candidates in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021). Candidates who meet the NEET UG 2021 cut-off set by Assam will be eligible to apply for the NEET 2021 counselling conducted for admission under 85 per cent state quota. Candidates will get admission to various medical institutions across the state for the academic session 2021-22.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Assam NEET Merit List 2021 PDF: Direct Link

NEET 2021 merit list contains candidates' name, roll number, sex, category, NEET 2021 score, NEET 2021 percentile, and NEET 2021 rank. Candidates can search and find their name and roll number using functions like 'ctrl+f.'

Assam NEET Merit List 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website-- dme.assam.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List' pdf

Assam NEET rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the merit list

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ). However, the NEET counselling 2021 dates are not released yet. It is expected that MCC will begin the NEET 2021 counselling shortly on mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to register for MCC NEET counselling 2021 and then will be allowed to choose college and course on the MCC admission portal. MCC will allot seats on the basis of candidates' choices and seat availability.