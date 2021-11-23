  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS, BDS Merit List Out, Direct Link Here

Assam NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS, BDS Merit List Out, Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Assam has released the NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses today, November 23.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 4:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material
NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
NEET Counselling 2021: Check Previous Year’s Cut-Off For Government Colleges
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Soon; Here’s How To Apply
NEET 2022: How To Score 700+ In The Medical Entrance Exam
Assam NEET Counselling 2021: MBBS, BDS Merit List Out, Direct Link Here
Assam NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses released
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Assam has released the NEET merit list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses today, November 23. Candidates can check the Assam NEET UG merit list PDF on the official website-- dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET UG rank list is based on the marks scored by the candidates in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021). Candidates who meet the NEET UG 2021 cut-off set by Assam will be eligible to apply for the NEET 2021 counselling conducted for admission under 85 per cent state quota. Candidates will get admission to various medical institutions across the state for the academic session 2021-22.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Assam NEET Merit List 2021 PDF: Direct Link

NEET 2021 merit list contains candidates' name, roll number, sex, category, NEET 2021 score, NEET 2021 percentile, and NEET 2021 rank. Candidates can search and find their name and roll number using functions like 'ctrl+f.'

Assam NEET Merit List 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- dme.assam.gov.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List' pdf

  • Assam NEET rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the merit list

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ). However, the NEET counselling 2021 dates are not released yet. It is expected that MCC will begin the NEET 2021 counselling shortly on mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to register for MCC NEET counselling 2021 and then will be allowed to choose college and course on the MCC admission portal. MCC will allot seats on the basis of candidates' choices and seat availability.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material
JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material
JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
JEE Main 2022: Practice Previous Year’s Question Papers
CAT 2021: Check Exam Day Do's And Don'ts, Covid-19 Guidelines To Follow
CAT 2021: Check Exam Day Do's And Don'ts, Covid-19 Guidelines To Follow
UGC Scholarships 2021-22 Registration To End On Nov 30, Apply On National Scholarship Portal
UGC Scholarships 2021-22 Registration To End On Nov 30, Apply On National Scholarship Portal
IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3
IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3
.......................... Advertisement ..........................