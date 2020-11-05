Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in

  • Home
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: The registration window for the online application of NEET counselling to medical colleges of Assam has opened today. Candidates can apply online at dme.assam.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 4:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has opened the online application window for registration to NEET counselling 2020. The online application form for admission to MBBS and BDS seats can be accessed on the website of DME Assam -- dme.assam.gov.in. DME Assam will let the shortlisted candidates from the Assam NEET merit list 2020 to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling process till November 10. The Assam NEET counselling 2020 process consists of filling of the NEET counselling application form; login and upload of required documents; filling of online preference form and display of selection list.

Assam NEET Counselling 2020 Registration -- Direct link

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the six medical and one dental college of Assam will be allocated seats on the basis of the preferences, state merit position and availability of seats.

Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Documents Required

  1. Class 10 mark sheet and pass certificate

  2. Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

  3. Assam NEET application form 2020

  4. Copy of NEET UG admit card 2020

  5. Copy of NEET Result 2020

  6. Date of Birth certificate

  7. Identification proofs (Driving License/PAN Card/ Voter ID Card/ Passport)

  8. Caste certificate provided by a competent authority

  9. Certificate of Permanent residence

  10. Fresh passport size photographs

  11. Certificate of physical disability, if applicable

Only those applicants who verify their documents at the allotted nodal centres and pay the required fee will be eligible for choice filling. Candidates will also have to lock their choices after filling. Candidates can check the DME Assam website -- dme.assam.gov.in -- and keep themselves updated with the latest information on Assam state counselling for NEET UG 2020.

