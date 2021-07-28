Image credit: Assam SEBA HSLC result 2021 date and time (representational) Results will be available in the form of PDF files at test centres at 9 am, and via SMS, the report said

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce Matric or Class 10 results on July 30, according to a local report. Both High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. Though the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has not announced Class 12 result date, it will be declared on or before July 31, as directed by the state government.

While SEBA HSLC results will be declared on July 31, AHSEC is expected to announce Class 12 results on July 31, according to a report by News Live.

Results will be available in the form of PDF files at test centres at 9 am, and via SMS, the report said.

The board is also expected to publish Class 10 results on websites – results.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The board had earlier confirmed that it will not release the list of top ten rank holders this year. Initially, the state government said SEBA will not mention distinction and star marks, but later restored the provision.

The government had also removed controversial clause 5 of the assessment scheme, which said certificates and mark sheets issued to the students under the evaluation criteria formulated will not be considered valid for government jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanata Biswa Sarma held a meeting on July 8 with the representatives of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) to discuss the alternative method of evaluation, after which the clause was removed.