Assam Issues COVID-19 Guidelines; 50 Per Cent Attendance, Online Classes Among SOPs

Assam releases COVID-19 SOPs

The Assam Government has issued guidelineswith respect to COVID-19 as to how educational institutions will function amid the ongoing pandemic. All educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities, as per the guidelines, must provide quality virtual education. Physical classes with 50 per cent attendance will be allowed and schools should stagger the class timings so that crowds do not form at the entrance and exit gates.

As per the COVID-19 guidelines issued today, the Assam Government has also asked the schools to avoid morning assemblies or any other assemblies.

For districts with more than 100 COVID-19 cases, the Secondary Education Department said offline classes for 50 per cent attendance will be provided to Classes 6 to 10 and Class 12 and also for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

However, in the districts where the active cases are below the 100-mark, the lower primary schools (Classes 1 to 5) and pre-primary schools will function as per the guidelines issued earlier.

The school authorities must maintain all COVID-19 protocols including maintaining social distancing norms and healthy respiratory etiquettes.

“The school authorities should maintain all COVID protocols and ensure giving lessons to students on strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, respiratory etiquette, practising hand hygiene through frequent hand washing and use of sanitisers and use of masks and maintenance of social distancing,” read an official statement.

While announcing the guidelines, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media handle said: "Districts, where the number of COVID-19 cases are more than 100, classes at Upper Primary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels will run with 50% attendance. The same will also apply for classes in colleges & universities of such districts."