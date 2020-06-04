  • Home
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announce class 10 or HSLC result on June 6. The Assam 10th result date was confirmed by the state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 4, 2020 10:56 am IST

Assam 10th result 2020 will be released soon
New Delhi:

Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will announce class 10 or HSLC result on June 6. The Assam 10th result date was confirmed by the state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As per reports, the Assam HSLC result will be announced at 9 am. Assam Board concluded class 10 examinations in February and reportedly over 3 lakh students appeared for the HSCL exams.

This year students would be issued digital mark sheets which will also be accepted for admission to higher secondary classes. The board will release hard copy of mark sheets and other certificates after the prevailing situation improves.

Students can check their Assam 10th result from any of the following websites:

  • results.sebaonline.org
  • resultsassam.nic.in
  • assamresult.in

The admission process to higher secondary (+2) classes will be held online. Schools have been asked to provide bank details in the admission forms.

This year SEBA results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus outbreak. In 2019, Assam 10th results were announced on May 15, 2020. Last year, 47.94 per cent students passed in Assam HSLC exam. Meghashree Bora was the topper last year. She scored 594 marks.

9441 students appeared in AHM exam last year out of which 5310 students passed.

