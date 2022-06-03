Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC result 2022 on June 7

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. Confirming the Assam Board Class 10 result date and time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam HSLC result will be declared on June 7, 2022.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

"Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2022

Once announced, Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be available on the official websites- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter their roll number to check the Assam Class 10 board result 2022.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result 2022:

Once declared, candidates should visit the official website- sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’.

Enter roll number and click on submit.

The Assam HSLC 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Assam Board 10th exams were held between March 15 and March 31, and the HSLC papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. A total of 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students had registered to sit for the SEBA HSLC examination this year.

The pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 93.10 per cent last year. For details on SEBA HSLC results 2022, please visit the official website- sebaonline.org.