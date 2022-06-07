Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA Class 10 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Check steps to download Assam Board 10th result 2022

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 7, on the official website-- sebaonline.org. The Assam Board 10th result 2022 will also be available at resultsassam.nic.in. In order to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2022, candidates should to visit the official website the board. Click on the 'HSLC result 2022'. Enter the required credentials and click on submit. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Matric Live Updates

This year, a total of 4,31,132 students appeared in the Assam 10th board exam. The SEBA HSLC exams were conducted between March 15 and March 31.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA 10th Results

Candidates should visit the official website- sebaonline.org.

Click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

The Assam HSLC 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam was recorded at 93.10 per cent. The Class 10 Assam SSC results were declared amid exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.