  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA Class 10 Results

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA Class 10 Results

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Assam Board Class 10 results will be announced today, June 7. The SEBA HSLC exam result can be checked at sebaonline.org.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 8:09 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result At Sebaonline.org Today; Time, Official Websites, Direct Link
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; See What Is Expected From SEBA 10th Result
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Assam HSLC Result 2022 On June 7, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam HSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Other Details
Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA Class 10 Results
Check steps to download Assam Board 10th result 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 7, on the official website-- sebaonline.org. The Assam Board 10th result 2022 will also be available at resultsassam.nic.in. In order to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2022, candidates should to visit the official website the board. Click on the 'HSLC result 2022'. Enter the required credentials and click on submit. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Matric Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

This year, a total of 4,31,132 students appeared in the Assam 10th board exam. The SEBA HSLC exams were conducted between March 15 and March 31.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA 10th Results

  • Candidates should visit the official website- sebaonline.org.
  • Click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • The Assam HSLC 10th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam was recorded at 93.10 per cent. The Class 10 Assam SSC results were declared amid exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Click here for more Education News
Assam HSLC result Assam Board result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result At Sebaonline.org Today; Time, Official Websites, Direct Link
Live | Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result At Sebaonline.org Today; Time, Official Websites, Direct Link
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today
Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Digital Skilling Programme For 1 Crore Students From Class 7 To Graduation
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Digital Skilling Programme For 1 Crore Students From Class 7 To Graduation
JK Admin Announces 21 Days' Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges In Jammu Region
JK Admin Announces 21 Days' Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges In Jammu Region
.......................... Advertisement ..........................