Once declared, Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be made available on the official website- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Other Details
Assam HSLC result 2022 expected soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to declare the Assam HSLC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 soon. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results date and time. Once declared, Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be made available on the official website- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam Board 10th exams that started on March 15 continued till March 31, and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. A total of 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students had registered to sit for the SEBA HSLC examination this year.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Expected Date

As per reports, the Assam HSLC result 2022 is expected either in the last week of May or latest by the first week of June. The date of declaring SEBA Class 10 results is yet to be announced officially.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link.
  • Enter your roll number and click on submit.
  • The Assam HSLC result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the HSLC results were delayed as well.

