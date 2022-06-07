Assam HSLC Result 2022 Declared; Pass Percentage Dips

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC Result 2022 declared at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The results of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) Class 10 exams has been announced on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A total of 2.29 lakh (2,29,131) students cleared the Assam HSLC exam 2022 successfully. The pass percentage has dropped drastically this year as only 56.49 per cent of the total 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) candidates made it to the merit list. Last year, the pass percentage in the SEBA HSLC exam was recorded at 93.10 per cent. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

Over 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) candidates were enrolled to appear for the SEBA 10th exam 2022, conducted from March 15 to 31. The boys have performed better in the Assam 10th board exam this year, the pass percentage of the male students was touched at 58.80 per cent, while it was 54.49 per cent for the female students.

Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage at 85.46, while Chirang recorded the lowest at 34.27 per cent. Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary's High School, North Lakhimpur, topped the exams, securing 597 out of 600 marks.

Students can check Assam HSLC result on the official website- sebaonline.org. Click on the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’. Enter roll number, and the SEBA 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for furture references.

Meanwhile, in the Assam High Madrassa Examination, also conducted by the SEBA, the pass percentage was 54.73, with 5,721 students clearing it of a total 10,454 who had appeared for it. Mufassir Al Hassa of Al-Kauser Model Academy, Sonitpur, secured the top spot by scoring 556 out of 600 marks.