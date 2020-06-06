Assam HSLC result 2020 will be announced today @ sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC result will be announced today. State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the result declaration date a few days ago. Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will also be releasing Assam High Madrassa (AHM) result today. The Assam 10th result will be released around 9 am and will be available online for students to check. SEBA had concluded 10th exams in the state in February itself but the result was delayed this year due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread.

Assam HSLC Result 2020: Live Updates

June 6, 8 am: SEBA will be releasing digital mark sheet for students this year, Hard copy of marks statement will be released after the prevailing situation improves.

June 6, 7.50 am: Students can check the steps to view Assam 10th result here.

June 6, 7.45 am: Assam 10th result will be available for downloading at 9 am.

June 6, 7.30 am: ASSAM HSLC and Assam AHM result will be announced today.