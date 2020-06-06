Assam Class 10th (HSLC) Result Today

Assam HSLC result will be released today at 9 am.

Assam HSLC result will be declared today. Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the result and it will be available for students on the official website at 9 am today. Last year the HSLC result was announced on May 15 and 47.94 per cent students had cleared the exam.

For the Assam HSLC result, students would need their examination roll number to download the result. The Assam HSLC examinations began on February 10 and concluded on February 29 this year. The practical examinations was held on January 21 and January 22.

Assam HSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Step one: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step two: On the homepage, click on the results link for HSLC examination.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check the Assam HSLC result on app. Download SEBA result app here.

Starting this year, digital marksheet will be given to students who clear HSLC exam. The Assam Board, SEBA, has also written to institutes asking them to accept digital marksheets for admission. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA. However, a statement issued by the board also said that hard copies of marksheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students once the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves.