Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC Result 2020 highlights

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam HSLC Result 2020 today. The results can be accessed through sebaonline.org. Out of the total 3,58,444 students who appeared in the Assam HSLC board exam, 65.49% have passed the exams. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita emerged the topper with 99.16% followed by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah with 99%. The third rank is shared by Debisma Priya Borah, Jyotisam Deva Sarma and Chaki G Bulton with 98.5% marks.

The pass-percentage of boys, 67.63%, is higher than that of girls although there are an equal number of boys and girls in the top five ranks. However, the number of girls in the top five has declined since last year when 10 out of 11 top-rankers were girls.

Two students - Namashya Deka and Hiyashree Sarma - have scored 98.33 per cent marks and have emerged as fourth toppers in the state. Finally, three students have been placed at the fifth rank in the state. Manash Uttam Neog, Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah, and Hirakjyoti Baishya have all scored 98.16% marks.

Assam HSLC Result 2020 Toppers

Out of the ten students who hold the first five ranks, five of them are girls.Last year, out of the 11 students in the top 5 ranks, ten were girls.

Alangrita Gautam Baruah is the top scorer among girls with 99%. The total pass percentage for girls is at 63.63% out of the 1.9 lakh female students who registered for the exams. 24, 687 girls got the first division.

For boys, the pass percentage is at 67.63% out of the 1.6 lakh registered male students. 24,303 have been placed in the first division.

In 2019, more than 3.4 lakh students appeared for the SEBA HSLC exams and the pass percentage for exams was at 47.49%. Overall, 48,599 students were placed in the first division