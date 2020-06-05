Assam HSLC result 2020 will be announced tomorrow

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce HSLC and AHM result for exams held in 2020, tomorrow. The result will be released on the board's official website and will be available at 9 am. The state education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the result declaration date. This year the 10th board exam was held for over 3 lakh students in Assam. The result will be released separately for HSLC and AHM.

Assam Board had concluded the exam for class 10 students in February but the result has been delayed this year due to the lockdown announced across the country.

This year, given the circumstances, the board will be issuing digital mark sheets first and release hard copy of mark statements and other certificates will be released later.

The digital mark sheets will be accepted for admission to class 11. "All the educational institutes will arrange for admission of the students in Class 11 based on the digital mark sheets after verification of results through the Result Gazette," SEBA said in a statement.

Assam HSLC/AHM (10th) Result 2020: All You Need To Know

Assam 10th result will be released at 9 am in the morning. The result will be available on the following websites:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

The Assam HSLC result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

Students would need their roll number and date of birth to check their result.








