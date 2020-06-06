Assam HSLC Result 2020: Apply For Re-Evaluation From June 8

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam 10th results are available at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has released the Class 10th Assam Board results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations early this morning. The Assam HSLC 2020 exams and AHM 2020 exams were taken by over three lakhs students of the state. Students who are not satisfied with their Class 10th HSLC board exams can apply for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The application window for the process of re-evaluation will open on June 8 and remain open till June 22. Students can apply for re-evaluation in any number of subjects and must apply through sebaonline.org.

How To Apply For SEBA HSLC and AHM Class 10 Re-evaluation

Candidates can apply at the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org for the re-checking of their answer sheets. This rechecking facility can be availed for more than one subject. Students are to register on the official website and pay the requisite fee for applying for the re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA - sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for re-evaluation

Step 3: Enter the accurate roll, number and registration number

Step 4: Choose the subjects to be re-evaluated

Step 5: Pay the requisite fee and submit application

Students can also opt for photocopies of the re-evaluated answer sheets with an additional payment of fee.

Digital mark sheets are made available this year due to the ongoing circumstances prevailing due to coronavirus. The marksheets in digital format can also be used for admission to Class 11.