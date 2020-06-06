Assam HSLC Result 2020 Announced; Dhritiraj Kalita Tops With 99.16 Per Cent Marks

Assam HSLC result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, scored 99.16 per cent and is the state topper

Board of School Education Assam (SEBA) announced HSLC and AHM results today. The result was released on the board's official website, 'sebaonline.org'. Over 3 lakh students sat for the 10th board exams in Assam this year and 65.49 per cent students have passed 10th exams. The state topper, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, scored 99.16 per cent to claim the top spot. State education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted his congratulations to the state board topper.

Heartiest congratulations to Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita as he tops HSLC 2020 examinations by scoring 595 out of 600 marks.



Keep it up. You have a long way to go.

Keep shining ⭐✨



Best wishes 💐 pic.twitter.com/6Gw3zq2jrC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2020

A source close to the board told NDTV that 3,58,444 students sat for the HSLC exam in Assam. Total 65.49 per cent students have passed in the exam and total 48,990 students have been placed in the first division.

Total 1,90,601 girls sat for the Assam HSLC exam out of which 69,346 girl students passed. The pass percentage for girls is 63.63 per cent. Total 24,687 girls have been placed in the first division.

1,67,843 boys appeared for the Assam HSLC exam this year out of which 54,319 have passed in the exam. The pass percentage for boys is 67.63 per cent. Among boys, 24,303 have been placed in the first division.

Among the toppers, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita is the state topper with 99.16 per cent marks. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah is the second topper after scoring 99 per cent marks.

Three students have scored 98.5 per cent marks and have emerged as the third topper. Third toppers include Debisma Priya Borah, Jyotisam Deva Sarma, and Chaki G Bulton.

Two students - Namashya Deka and Hiyashree Sarma - have scored 98.33 per cent marks and have emerged as fourth toppers in the state.

Finally, three students have been placed at the fifth rank in the state. Manash Uttam Neog, Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah, and Hirakjyoti Baishya have all score 98.16 per cent marks.







