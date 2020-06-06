Image credit: Shutterstock Assam 10th Result 2020: ways to check

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA, has announced the Class 10 results today for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations. Over three lakh students wrote the SEBA Class 10 HSLC and AHM exams. The board has released the result on the official website of SEBA - results.sebaonline.org. However, in case the page is not accessible, results can also be checked on private portals, including examresults.net, indiaresults.com and exametc.com, that will also host the HSLC Class 10th results.

Students while viewing their HSLC Class 10th results and AHM Class 10th results on these private portals should also cross-check with the official website.

Assam 10th Result 2020 on Unofficial Websites

To view and check Assam Board Class 10th Result on unofficial websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and exametc.com, students can login with their roll numbers and registration numbers and view their HSLC Class 10th result.

Steps To Follow

Visit examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com

Click on the link for HSLC Class 10th result 2020

On the next window of the website, enter roll, number and registration number

Click on ‘Submit’

View and download the HSLC CLass 10th result 2020





The board will issue digital marksheets for students who wrote the Class 10 HSLC and AHM examinations. The marksheets in the digital form will also be accepted for admissions to higher level courses. Students not satisfied with the HSLC 2020 result and AHM result 2020 can apply for revaluation of answer sheets from June 8 to June 22.