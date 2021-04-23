Assam Students Want Matric, HS Exams Cancelled, Postponed

Image credit: Shutterstock Some papers of Assam HS exam 2021 have been rescheduled (representational photo)

Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19, Assam students who will appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric, Higher Secondary (HS) final, and other exams in the upcoming months, have requested Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make a fair decision soon. While some suggest that these exams should be postponed, some say these should be cancelled altogether. In response to Mr Sarma’s social media posts, students have raised their concerns.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

“If you want to, cancel exams...we cannot write exams wearing masks. In this hot weather, we can't wear masks for three hours in exam halls,” Kuki Kashyap replied Mr Sarma in Assamese.

“Do not play with the lives of students,” she added.

কৰে যদি পৰীক্ষা বোৰ বাতিল কৰক কিয়নো Mask পিন্ধি ভোট দিব পাৰিলো বুলিয়েই Mask পিন্ধি পৰীক্ষা দিব নোৱাৰো ৷ বৰ্তমান প্ৰায় উষ্ণ বতৰৰ পৰিপ্ৰেক্ষিতত তিনিঘণ্টা সময় Mask পিন্ধি এইদৰে পৰীক্ষাহলত বহি থাকিব নোৱাৰোঁ আমি। ইয়াৰোপৰি এটা কথা কওঁ ছাত্ৰ ছাত্ৰীৰ জীৱনৰ লগত হেতালি নেখেলিব। — Kukikashyp (@kukikashyp) April 23, 2021

Sir, we request you to postpone HS, HSLC exams, another student wrote in Assamese.

Sir আপোনাক অনুৰোধ কৰিছোঁ যে

HS/HSLC পৰীক্ষা পিছুৱাই দিবলৈ ।।

আমাক অলপ বুজিব sir — Mr Bori (@MrBori5) April 23, 2021

Another student said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) should take a similar decision.

#cencalboardexam #cancelsebaboardexam2021

Sir, please cancel seba's class 10th exam due to the rapid increase in the covid 19 cassae in assam. Moreover cbse already cancelled their class 10th exam it is best decision and most importantly life is more important than exam 🙏 . — Samsul Alam (@SamsulA21389520) April 22, 2021

“My humble request education minister @himantabiswa please #cancelsebaboardexams2021,” another student said.

My humble request education minister @himantabiswa please #cancelsebaboardexams2021 because sir Corona virus increase very first so please sir #cancelsebaboardexams @himantabiswa — Chayan Das (@mr___chayan___) April 22, 2021

“Sir, It's impossible to wear a mask and glasses at the same time for three hours in the exam hall. The government should think about students, it is hard to breathe and you are talking about safety,” Arunav Gandhia said.

Sir, It's impossible to wear a mask and glasses at the same time for three hours in the exam hall. the government should think about students, it hard to breathe and you are talking about safety 🙏🏼#cancelsebaboardexam2021 — Arunav Gandhia (@arunav_gandhia) April 23, 2021

Earlier, Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the SEBA and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have been directed to consult parents and teachers and take a decision regarding final exams.

“The SEBA has been asked to talk to parents and teachers in the next ten days so that the new government can take a decision on Matric exams,” Mr Sarma said on Saturday.

The minister said the incumbent government should not take such a “big decision” at a time when the model code of conduct is in place in the state. He was referring to the recently held Legislative Assembly election, the result of which will be announced on May 2.

Assam HS exams rescheduled

The AHSEC on April 22 rescheduled some papers of HS first-year and final-year exams due to a “technical reason.”

In the notice published in local newspapers, the AHSEC said Modern Indian Language (MIL) and Alternative English papers of HS final-year exam will be held in the morning shift on June 5. Earlier this paper was scheduled for the evening shift on May 19.

For HS first-year students, the Computer Science and Application paper has been rescheduled to May 17 (evening) along with Music Group C exam. Earlier, the paper was scheduled for May 19 (morning shift).