Assam Students Want Matric, HS Exams Cancelled, Postponed

Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19, Assam students who will appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric, Higher Secondary (HS) final, and other exams in the upcoming months, have requested Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make a fair decision soon.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 8:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Some papers of Assam HS exam 2021 have been rescheduled (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19, Assam students who will appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric, Higher Secondary (HS) final, and other exams in the upcoming months, have requested Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make a fair decision soon. While some suggest that these exams should be postponed, some say these should be cancelled altogether. In response to Mr Sarma’s social media posts, students have raised their concerns.

“If you want to, cancel exams...we cannot write exams wearing masks. In this hot weather, we can't wear masks for three hours in exam halls,” Kuki Kashyap replied Mr Sarma in Assamese.

“Do not play with the lives of students,” she added.

Sir, we request you to postpone HS, HSLC exams, another student wrote in Assamese.

Another student said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) should take a similar decision.

“My humble request education minister @himantabiswa please #cancelsebaboardexams2021,” another student said.

“Sir, It's impossible to wear a mask and glasses at the same time for three hours in the exam hall. The government should think about students, it is hard to breathe and you are talking about safety,” Arunav Gandhia said.

Earlier, Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the SEBA and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have been directed to consult parents and teachers and take a decision regarding final exams.

“The SEBA has been asked to talk to parents and teachers in the next ten days so that the new government can take a decision on Matric exams,” Mr Sarma said on Saturday.

The minister said the incumbent government should not take such a “big decision” at a time when the model code of conduct is in place in the state. He was referring to the recently held Legislative Assembly election, the result of which will be announced on May 2.

Assam HS exams rescheduled

The AHSEC on April 22 rescheduled some papers of HS first-year and final-year exams due to a “technical reason.”

In the notice published in local newspapers, the AHSEC said Modern Indian Language (MIL) and Alternative English papers of HS final-year exam will be held in the morning shift on June 5. Earlier this paper was scheduled for the evening shift on May 19.

For HS first-year students, the Computer Science and Application paper has been rescheduled to May 17 (evening) along with Music Group C exam. Earlier, the paper was scheduled for May 19 (morning shift).

