Assam HSLC, HS Exams 2022 To Commence From March 15: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the HSLC, HS exams will be held from March 15. The detail exam schedule will be released next month

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 30, 2021 7:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check dates of Assam HSLC, HS exams 2022
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Assam HSLC, HS Exam Dates 2022: The Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 exam and the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12 exam will be held from March 15. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced the dates of both the exams after a detailed discussion with the officials of the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan.

A SEBA official close to the Secretary Suranjana Senapati told Careers360 that the entire schedule will be released next month, January 2022. Both the exams will be concluded by the first week of April, the official added.

Meanwhile, many state and central education boards are conducting the class 10 and 12 board exams in 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the first term exams in 2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for 2022. Maharashtra, Bihar and many other states have announced dates for board exams that will be held in 2022.

Both CBSE and CISCE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the detailed date sheet will be released soon.

