Assam Matric, Higher Secondary Exams To Begin In May; Results In July, Says Minister

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) exam dates have been announced. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will conduct Matric or Class 10 exams from May 11, 2021, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct Higher Secondary or Class 12 final exams from May 12. The result of Assam Matric exam will be announced by July 7 and HS 2021 results will be declared by July 30.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced dates for HSLC and HS exams. Mr Sarma said on social media: “HSLC and HS examinations, 2021 will be conducted as follows

1. High School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May”.

The 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 Assam board exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. AHSEC had previously reduced Class 12 syllabus by 30% on account of academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about board exams in Assam will be made available on official websites -- ahsec.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 board exams in Assam will be held following strict health and safety protocols.

As per reports, the exam centres will have the proper facility of drinking water, boundary wall, CCTV camera, nearest post office, clinic, etc.

Previously, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced CBSE Board exam 2021 dates.

Mr Pokhriyal said that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin on March 1, 2021.