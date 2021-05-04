  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Assam Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Assam Board SEBA, AHSEC Exams: The HSLC, or Class 10, and HS (Class 12) exams have been postponed in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 4, 2021 2:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam Higher Secondary Second Year Exams To Be Held In March 2021
Assam HS Result 2020: Apply For Re-Evaluation Till July 7
AHSEC 2020-2021 Session: Bihu To Be Part Of Assam Board’s Syllabus
Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020
Assam Board Class 12 Result Declared
Assam Class 12 Result Declared: What's Next?
Assam Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases
SEBA class 10, AHSEC class 12 exams postponed
New Delhi:

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of Assam have been postponed. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has postponed the higher secondary (HS) second-year examinations that were slated to begin on May 11. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has also postponed the Class 10 Matric exams. The decision to postpone the Class 10 Matric exams and Class 12 HS final exams have been made after considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the aftermath associated with it.

Recommended :  Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Know More

SEBA and AHSEC are yet to announce the revised Class 10 and 12 exam dates. SEBA has already conducted the practical exams in March.

“..due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2021 scheduled to be held from May 11 has been postponed until further order,” an AHSEC statement read.

Earlier on April 28, the council had postponed the higher secondary (HS) first-year examinations that were slated to begin from today, May 4.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation, the HS First year examination, 2021 has been postponed until further orders. It is to inform you that the council has made all preparation for both the examinations,” read the official notification issued on April 28.

The board will announce the HSLC Matric exam dates after reviewing the situation and after consultations with the state’s health department.

“In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state of Assam. It has been decided to postpone the HSLC/ AHM Examinations 2021, scheduled to be held from 11th of May, 2021,” read the SEBA statement.

It further added: “The revised schedule of the said Examination shall be announced shortly after consultation with the Health Department, Assam Government,”

The HSLC Class 10 Matric theory exams were scheduled to start from May 11 in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Assam board HSLC examinations were to end on June 1, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) SEBA Class 10 Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE Asks Schools To Provide Average Marks Of Class 9, 10 For ICSE Result
CISCE Asks Schools To Provide Average Marks Of Class 9, 10 For ICSE Result
Assam HSLC (Class 10) Exam 2021 Postponed In View Of COVID-19: SEBA
Assam HSLC (Class 10) Exam 2021 Postponed In View Of COVID-19: SEBA
Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16
Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy
NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre
NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................