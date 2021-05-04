SEBA class 10, AHSEC class 12 exams postponed

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of Assam have been postponed. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has postponed the higher secondary (HS) second-year examinations that were slated to begin on May 11. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has also postponed the Class 10 Matric exams. The decision to postpone the Class 10 Matric exams and Class 12 HS final exams have been made after considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the aftermath associated with it.

Recommended : Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Know More

SEBA and AHSEC are yet to announce the revised Class 10 and 12 exam dates. SEBA has already conducted the practical exams in March.

“..due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2021 scheduled to be held from May 11 has been postponed until further order,” an AHSEC statement read.

Earlier on April 28, the council had postponed the higher secondary (HS) first-year examinations that were slated to begin from today, May 4.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation, the HS First year examination, 2021 has been postponed until further orders. It is to inform you that the council has made all preparation for both the examinations,” read the official notification issued on April 28.

The board will announce the HSLC Matric exam dates after reviewing the situation and after consultations with the state’s health department.

“In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state of Assam. It has been decided to postpone the HSLC/ AHM Examinations 2021, scheduled to be held from 11th of May, 2021,” read the SEBA statement.

It further added: “The revised schedule of the said Examination shall be announced shortly after consultation with the Health Department, Assam Government,”

The HSLC Class 10 Matric theory exams were scheduled to start from May 11 in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Assam board HSLC examinations were to end on June 1, 2021.