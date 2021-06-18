Assam HSLC, HS Exams Cancelled, Results By July 31: Education Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC, HS results will be announced by July 31 (representational)

There will be no High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 and HS or Class 12 final exams in Assam this year, the state government said today. The decision has been taken after reviewing the Covid situation and consulting stakeholders, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said. Two committees will be formed to decide evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 students, the minister said.

The evaluation criteria will be formulated within a week and results will be declared by July 31, Mr Pegu added.

Around 7 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students were supposed to take their board exams this year.

The decision to cancel board exams was taken in a meeting chaired by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and attended by stakeholders, including representatives of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

The Assam Cabinet had earlier this week suggested HSLC and HS exams should not be held considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and 18 other state boards had cancelled board exams for Class 12 students earlier.

Assam students had also moved the top court, seeking directions for cancellation of their board exams.

On June 17 the CBSE submitted its marking scheme for Class 12 students in the Supreme Court of India, after which the top court issued notice to eight states, including Assam, that were yet to decide on Class 12 exams.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier this month said the two state education boards – Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) – will conduct the exam in mid-July if the Covid positivity rate in the state drops below 2 per cent.