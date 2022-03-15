Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022: The Assam board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Follow these important exam day guidelines
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 exam and the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12 exam will be held from today, March 15. The Assam Board Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31, while The SEBA Class 12 board exam will be held between March 15 and April 12 at designated examination centres across the state.
Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!
The Assam board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.
Assam Board HSLC, HS 2022: Exam Day Guidelines
- Students must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.
- Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue.
- Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.