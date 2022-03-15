Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

Assam Board exams will continue till April 12

Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 exam and the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12 exam will be held from today, March 15. The Assam Board Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31, while The SEBA Class 12 board exam will be held between March 15 and April 12 at designated examination centres across the state.

The Assam board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

Assam Board HSLC, HS 2022: Exam Day Guidelines