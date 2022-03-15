  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates

Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022: The Assam board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Follow these important exam day guidelines

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 8:33 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Assam HSLC Exam 2022: Question Papers, Answer Sheets Of 2021 To Be Used In Class 10 Exams This Year
Assam Class 10 Board Exams With Last Year’s Papers. Reason- To Save Natural Resources
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets Released, Check 10th Exams Schedule
Assam HSLC, HS Exams 2022 To Commence From March 15: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 Declared, How To Check
Assam Board Reduces Class 9, 10 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022 Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
Assam Board exams will continue till April 12

Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 exam and the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination, or Class 12 exam will be held from today, March 15. The Assam Board Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31, while The SEBA Class 12 board exam will be held between March 15 and April 12 at designated examination centres across the state.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

The Assam board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

Assam Board HSLC, HS 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Students must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.
  2. Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue.
  3. Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
  4. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
  5. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
  6. Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.
Click here for more Education News
Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination seba Assam Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Updates: Will Term 1 Result Be Released Today? Know How To Collect Marksheets Offline
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Updates: Will Term 1 Result Be Released Today? Know How To Collect Marksheets Offline
UGC Formulates Guidelines For Research And Development Cells Establishment At HEIs
UGC Formulates Guidelines For Research And Development Cells Establishment At HEIs
Kerala Government Will Take Steps To Ensure Students Returning From Ukraine Can Complete Courses: CM Vijayan
Kerala Government Will Take Steps To Ensure Students Returning From Ukraine Can Complete Courses: CM Vijayan
IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................