Image credit: Shutterstock Decision on Assam HSLC, HS Board exam today

The Assam government will take a call on High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS or Class 12) final exams today. The state government will decide whether the board examinations should be held this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the State Cabinet recommended not to conduct exams, Chief Minister Himanta Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the Education Department will decide after a meeting with stakeholders.

“Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders. It was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to prevailing #COVID19 pandemic,” Mr Sarma tweeted.

If the exams could not be conducted, the school-based evaluation will be considered for the promotion of the students, Mr Sarma had said last week.

Mr Sarma had on June 10 said the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct HSLC or Matric and HS exams in mid-July if the Covid positivity rate drops below 2 per cent. Assam reported a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent on Tuesday.

On June 14, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Assam government and state examination boards for the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 exams amid the pandemic.

Four Assam-based students have moved the intervention plea in the top court through advocates including Abhishek Choudhary and Manju Jetley and said that the state government, which earlier postponed the board exams due to the COVID situation, is now saying that it may conduct these tests in a physical mode in July and August.