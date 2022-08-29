Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Assam HSLC Compartmental exam 2022 scorecard at sebaonlineexam.in

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam result. The candidates can check and download the HSLC compartmental exam scorecard on the website- sebaonlineexam.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

A total of 12,861 candidates cleared the HSLC compartmental exam this year, the pass percentage touched 53.80 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in the HSLC compartmental exam, the pass percentage of the female candidate was 55.16 per cent, while male was 52.15 per cent. A total of 99 students secured first division, the candidates with second division was 6,276, third division- 6,486 candidates.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website - results.sebaonline.org On the homepage, click on the designated Matric result Enter roll codes and roll numbers Submit and download Assam HSLC 10th Compartmental result Take a print out for further reference.

The top performing district in the HSLC Compartmental exam was Majuli with 86.29 per cent, followed by South Salmara (86.15) per cent and Dhemaji- 83.52 per cent. The lowest performing district is Chirang with 14.68 per cent.

The Assam High School Leaving Certificate/ High Madrassa (Compartmental) exam was held in July.