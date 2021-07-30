Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Matric result 2021 today

Assam Matric result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has announced Class 10 or Matric or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2021 based on the alternative assessment scheme. The results will be available at 11 am on 14 official and unofficial websites, including sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in, resultsassam.nic.in and the SEBA results 2021 mobile app. Assam High Madrasa (AHM) results have also been declared today.

The pass overall percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10 per cent. As many as 88,521 students have been placed in the first division, 1,60,298 in second and 1,48,313 in the third. A total of 3,97,132 students have been declared pass and results of 26 candidates have been withheld.

This year, 4,26,553 students were eligible for Assam HSLC exams which were cancelled by the state government amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. As many as 12,275 students were eligible for AHM examinations.

This year’s pass percentage is a huge jump from last year’s. In 2020, only 64.80 per cent students had managed to pass Class 10 final exams in Assam.

For now, students need to download digital marksheets and the physical copies of documents will be distributed by schools later.