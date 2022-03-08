Image credit: Shutterstock In 2021, Assam Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Assam HSLC Matric Exam 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday said this year’s Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) final exams will be conducted using question papers and answer booklets printed last year. The decision has been taken to “avoid misuse of natural resources”, the board said.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

In 2021, Assam Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the SEBA did not conduct HSLC/AHM examinations in the year 2021...the question papers and answer booklet prepared in the year 2021 remained unutilised, and are being used for the year 2022,” reads a notification by the state education board.

Concern Over Syllabus

The board further mentioned that question papers of 2021 exams were prepared on the basis of a syllabus which is “strictly in accordance with” the syllabus prescribed for this year’s syllabus.

However, people have pointed out that the syllabi of both the years are different.

Replying to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who tweeted the SEBA notification, Bikash Chetia claimed that Geography syllabus of the two years are slightly different.

ছাৰ, ২০২১ আৰু ২০২২ বৰ্ষৰ Syllabus কিছু বেলেগ। গতিকে ২০২১ বৰ্ষৰ Syllabusৰ পৰা প্ৰশ্ন আহিলে শিক্ষাৰ্থী সকল বিপদত পৰিব। ২০২১ আৰু ২০২২ বৰ্ষৰ সমাজ বিজ্ঞান বিষয়ৰ ভূগোল খণ্ডৰ "পৃথিবীৰ ভূগোল" পাঠৰ Syllabus লগত গাঁঠি দিয়া হ'ল। pic.twitter.com/l2g6IL6WOJ — Bikash Chetia (@BikashC26700870) March 7, 2022

Jitumoni Kalita pointed out that last year, 30 per cent syllabus was reduced for Class 10 but the SEBA has slashed 40 per cent of the total syllabus for the 2022 batch and the move will mean a burden of extra 10 per cent syllabus for students.

শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষাতো উঠি অহা শিক্ষাৰ্থীসকলৰ বাবে অতিকৈ গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ পৰীক্ষা। ‍2021 চনত ক'ভিডৰ বাবে 30% পাঠ্যক্ৰমৰ ৰেহাই দিয়া হৈছিল কিন্তু 2022 চনত 40% পাঠ্যক্ৰমৰ ৰেহাই দিয়া হৈছে। এতিয়া কথা হ'ল অতিৰিক্ত 10% বোজা পৰীক্ষাৰ্থীয়ে কেনেকৈ ল'ব ? পৰীক্ষাৰ্থীৰ জীৱনৰ লগত হেতালি নেখেলিব । — @jitumoni_kalita (@_jitumoni_99) March 7, 2022

In a Facebook post, Sankar Jyoti Baruah, General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said the news has become a cause of concern for students, parents and teachers.

“Last year, the question papers were of 70 per cent of the syllabus but the SEBA has already announced to conduct exams with 60 per cent of the syllabus this year. The announcement made one week before the examination will affect the future of the students,” Mr Baruah said.