Assam HS Result 2022: Here’s How To Access AHSEC Class 12 Result
Assam Class 12 Result 2022: The Assam HS result 2022 will be available at 16 official and unofficial websites, including ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the HS result 2022 Assam mobile app.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), exam results will be declared today, June 27 at 9 am. Over two lakh students have appeared for Assam board HS exam. The board will make the digital mark sheets available to the students at 9 am today. To access the digital Matric mark sheets, students will be required to login at the AHSEC website -- ahsec.assam.gov.in, with their roll codes and roll numbers. Also mobile app -- Upolobdha, will host the AHSEC result 2022. Assam HS Result 2022 Live Updates
Assam Board 12th Result 2022: How To Check
- Go to the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the designated Assam HS Result 2022
- Enter roll codes and roll numbers
- Submit and download AHSEC 12th result 2022
The council will also allow the candidates to recheck their answer scripts. Students can apply online between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assa.gov.in and register for rechecking of AHSEC result 2022 answer copies. Also students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.
Last year, the overall pass percentage in Assam AHSEC result stood at 98.93 per cent for Arts and 99.06 per cent and 99.57 per cent for Science and Commerce.