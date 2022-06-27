Assam HS Result 2022: Four Students Share Top Rank In Assam HS; Check List Of Toppers

Image credit: shutterstock.com Meet the toppers of Assam HS exam

AHSEC HS Result 2022: Four students from three streams – Arts, Commerce, Science – share the top rank in the Class 12 Assam HS Result 2022. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam HS result early morning on Monday through its official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. This year, a total of 2.4 lakh students appeared for the examination for Arts, Science and Commerce. The results for all the streams were announced together. Assam HS Result 2022 Live

The AHSEC has also announced the names of toppers in the three different streams. In the case of Arts, Sadhana Devi and Cherry Gohain share the top position having secured 487 out of 500 marks. They were followed by Bidisha Misra and Sudipta Debnath in the second and third positions.

Dhritaraj Kalita, Alankrita Gautam Baruah and Surajit Sutradhar have secured the top three ranks in Assam higher secondary result in science scoring 491, 488 and 486 respectively. In the Assam HS result 2022 for commerce, Sagar Agarwal, Manoj Jyoti and Nikhil Gupta secured the top three positions.

Assam Higher Secondary Result 2022: Full Marks

A large number of students have scored 100 per cent in certain subjects. In the case of Computer Applications, as many as 2,166 students scored full-marks in Assam higher secondary results. Given below are the subjects with the higher number of students scoring full marks in Assam HS results.

Computer Applications: 2,166 Accounts: 2,163 Computer Science: 873 Physics: 714 Economics: 637

The pass percentage for Assam HS Result 2022 for Arts is 83.48 per cent; 87.27 per cent for Commerce and 92.19 per cent for Science. It is an improvement over the 2020 result. In 2021, the exams were cancelled and all students were promoted based on an internal assessment.