Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live: AHSEC Class 12 Result Today; Official Website, Direct Link
AHSEC 12th Result 2022 Live: The Assam Board HS result will be announced today at 9 am. Check 12th HS result 2022 on the websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in
Assam HS Result 2022 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 27. The Assam HS result 2022 will be announced today at 9 am for over two lakh students. The HS result 2022 Assam board will be made available at 16 official and unofficial websites, including ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the Assam Board 12th result 2022 mobile app.
The council will also allow the candidates to recheck their answer scripts. Students can apply online between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assam.gov.in and register for rechecking of AHSEC result 2022 answer copies. Also students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.
Assam Board 12th HS Result 2022: How To Check
- Go to the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the designated Assam Class 12 result 2022
- Enter roll codes and roll numbers
- Submit and download AHSEC 12th result 2022
- Download, and take a print out for further reference.
AHSEC 12th Result 2022 Live: HS Result 2022 Assam will be announced at 9 am; direct link, websites to check, how to download scorecard at resultsassam.nic.in
AHSEC 12th Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks
The students need to obtain a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to get pass in the AHSEC Class 12 exam successfully. Read More
