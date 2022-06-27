Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Assam HS result 2022 at resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2022 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 27. The Assam HS result 2022 will be announced today at 9 am for over two lakh students. The HS result 2022 Assam board will be made available at 16 official and unofficial websites, including ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the Assam Board 12th result 2022 mobile app.

The council will also allow the candidates to recheck their answer scripts. Students can apply online between July 1 and July 7 at ahsec.assam.gov.in and register for rechecking of AHSEC result 2022 answer copies. Also students will be able to apply for photocopies of answer booklets from July 9 to July 25.

Assam Board 12th HS Result 2022: How To Check