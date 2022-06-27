Assam HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download AHSEC 12th Scorecard

AHSEC 2nd year result 2022 declared

Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12 result 2022 today, June 27. The Assam Class 12 board result has been declared for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce. The Assam Board HS result 2022 is now available on the official websites-- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download the AHSEC 12th results, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Assam HS Result 2022 Live Updates

The Assam 12th result 2022 is also available at assamresult.nic.in, indiaresults, assam results.nic.in 2022.

The Assam Board results can also be checked through SMS. To get the AHSEC HS result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type ASSAM12<five-digit exam roll number>and send it to 56263.

Assam HS Result 2022: Direct Link

Around 2 lakh students appeared in the HS board exam in Assam this year. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the Class 12 exam successfully.